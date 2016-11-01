RNLI called to aid of fishing boat » Well-known residents to leave village TWO POPULAR Taynuilt residents are moving onto pastures new.

The Reverend Robert Brookes and Police Constable Alison Simpson will both be moving away soon but were quick to point out the fact they are both leaving the village at the same time is purely coincidental.

Robert, who has been the minister for Muckairn, Kilchrenan and Dalavich churches for the past seven years, is heading north to the parishes of Cawdor, Croy and Dalcross and, although sad to leave Taynuilt, is looking forward to his new challenge.

A keen Newtonmore Shinty Club supporter, Robert was delighted when his team recently won the Camanachd Cup, though he made a point of not celebrating too loudly since the losing finalists were Oban Camanachd.

He said: ‘I’ve had a fantastic ministry here among lovely people and will be sorry to leave behind so many good friends.’

Alison arrived in Taynuilt more than six years ago to work as a community police officer and has enjoyed her job, making many good friends along the way. She is taking up a new post at Dumbarton.

She said: ‘I hope local people feel I’ve made a difference during my stay in Taynuilt and have always found me approachable.

‘It’s been a pleasure working and living in the village and I look forward to return for future visits. When I was on holiday once in Key West, USA, the police cars were marked with “Policing in Paradise” and my thoughts are exactly the same for working in Argyll – apart from the midges.’

Once Alison leaves her post, it is unclear whether Taynuilt police office will remain open.

