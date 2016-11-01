RNLI called to aid of fishing boat

THE volunteer crew of Oban RNLI lifeboat were called to assist a small fishing vessel to the north-west of Luing yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Oban RNLI lifeboat Mora Edith MacDonald launched at 2.52pm at the request of Stornoway Coastguard to assist the boat. The vessel was reported to be in difficulty at a location in the Sound of Luing to the north-west of the Grey Dogs.

While Oban lifeboat was en route to the location, another local vessel managed to take the fishing boat under tow and head north through Fladda towards Cullipool on Luing.

Oban lifeboat met the two vessels and stood by while the stricken boat was towed into the harbour and tied up safely on a mooring. The lifeboat was then free to return to station, where it was refuelled and ready again for service at 4.40pm.