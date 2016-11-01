Argyll MSP urges firms to pay living wage » Walk launched as tribute to student Ellie A NEW walk is to be launched in memory of Ellie MacDonald of North Uist who died from cancer aged just 23 only weeks after graduating from St Andrews University.

Ellie’s mum Michelle – who has overcome breast cancer twice – will join family, friends and more than 100 students on October 29 at Cambo Estate in Fife to walk the nine-mile coastal path to Castle Sands, St Andrews.

It’s a flagship event for One Million Miles for Ellie, an appeal to raise £1million for those touched by cancer.

After adding up all the miles covered by participants, organisers hope to hit their million mile target. Money raised will be split between Cancer Research UK, Maggie’s and Macmillan Cancer Support. Participants will be encouraged to collect stones on the walk to add to a cairn to be created as a tribute to Ellie on the beach at Castle Sands.

Michelle, 51, of North Uist said: ‘Ellie was so precious to all our family and meant everything to me. Ellie made a bucket list before she died and it was packed full of adventurous plans. It showed how she really believed anything was possible. We’re keen to capture that enthusiasm, energy and inspiration in One Million Miles for Ellie.

‘Our family are so grateful to the amazing students at St Andrews University for supporting us.’

More than £70,000 has already been raised since 1 Million Miles for Ellie started last summer when hundreds of purple balloons soared in to the sky as a tribute to Ellie.

It was a chance for Ellie’s mum and dad, Michelle and Angus MacDonald, both 51, and for Ellie’s brothers Fraser, 23, and Alexander, 11, and sister Sarah, 19, to remember Ellie who died on September 18, 2014.

Purple, which was Ellie’s favourite colour, was everywhere on the day of her funeral in North Uist, from the clothes mourners wore to the heather, lavender and thistles which filled the kayak she had loved so much.

Ellie was in her final year of a degree in management when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in December 2013. Her mum Michelle was with her every step of the way through her fight with the disease.

She said: ‘I was with Ellie when she was told she had cancer. She took it so well. Her mum had got over it twice so why shouldn’t she? I would have given her my life in a second but it doesn’t work that way. To lose a child under any circumstances is hard to come to terms with. To lose a child to a disease that has blighted our family twice and taken a child already is unbearable.’

Ellie packed so much in to her final few months – graduating from university, kayaking with her dad, jumping for joy on a Spanish beach with her boyfriend Robert Przepiorka, 26, and writing a bucket list of 10 wishes which included as number one a determination to ‘destroy cancer’. But the cancer had spread to Ellie’s liver and she died at Ninewells hospital, Dundee surrounded by her family.

Michelle said: ‘Ellie is buried next to John Joseph, the baby I lost when I had cancer. Even if I started as a baby and lived a long life I know I couldn’t walk a million miles alone but that distance could be covered with the help of people across Scotland and across the world. I don’t need to do this on my own as I believe together we can beat cancer. That will be my tribute to Ellie.’ Share this: LinkedIn

