Motorists warned of road closures

RESURFACING improvements are planned for the A87 at three different locations this week.

The works will take place on the A87 on the Isle of Skye and on sections of the route near Invergarry.

The resurfacing programme will be split into three phases throughout the week.

A87 Invergarry to A87 Invergarry Viewpoint: Monday October 31 to Friday November 4, 7am to 7pm.

Resurfacing is planned at sections of the road south of Kinlochourn, Munerigie House and at Invergarry Viewpoint. Due to the nature of the works a road closure is required between Invergarry and Bun Loyne for the safety of roadworkers. A signed diversion will be in place for the A887 and A82 via Invermoriston during the daytime.

Local access will be maintained to the Kinlochourn local road on an approximate hourly basis or when it is safe to do so. The road closure will be lifted outwith working hours, but a 30mph speed limit will remain in place.

A87 Portree: Monday October 31 to Tuesday November 1 , 7pm to 7am.

Resurfacing at Portree will take place overnight for two nights. The improvements will address a section of the road heading north from Portree School junction along Dunvegan Road. The road will remain open, but a 10mph convoy system will be in place on both nights.

A87 South of Sconser: Wednesday November 2 to Thursday November 3 , 7pm to 7am.

Two nights of resurfacing will take place on the A87 south of Sconser. The road will be closed both nights between 7pm and 7am to allow the works to take place safely. Local access will be maintained approximately every hour or when it is considered safe to do so.

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or Twitter @trafficscotland.