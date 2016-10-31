Lochaber groups are in the running for cash windfall

TESCO shoppers are being urged to help Lochaber community groups bag a share of £12.5 million.

The supermarket has teamed up with Groundwork on its Bags of Help initiative, which will see grants of £12,000, £10,000 and £8,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – awarded to environmental and greenspace projects.

This month customers are being invited to head along to Tesco to vote for the organisation they think should take a share of the amount.

And Fort William’s Town Team is in the running for the funding.

The town team project will see an updated and secure shed replace the putting green shed in the parade, to be used to facilitate the Adopt a Plot scheme and their community tool sharing partnership, which is run in conjunction with Lochaber Environmental Group (LEG).

A spokesperson for the town team said: ‘Our volunteers were absolutely thrilled that the town team’s project was chosen as one of the finalists. To have a new secure base right in the centre of the town will help us care for all the small gardens and barrels our volunteers have adopted.’

A LEG spokesperson said: ‘It would be great if the Fort William Town Team’s bid for a new shed is successful as it will provide a central space for the community tool share funded by Lochaber Environmental Group to be stored securely and safely in a central location.

‘The community tool share allows other local community groups access to a selection of tools they can borrow and share to have their own clean up, without having to break the bank and purchase tools that sometimes would only be used as a one-off.’

The groups set to benefit from the grant in and around Lochaber are the Fort William Town Team, Glenelg and Arnisdale Development Trust and the Plockton Hostel Garden.

Voting opens in stores today and will run until November 13.