Holyrood committee will examine crofting priorities

To help address some of the challenges facing Scotland’s crofters, the Scottish Parliament’s Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee is to examine priorities for crofting law reform on Wednesday November 2.

The committee will take evidence from Lucy Sumsion, crofting policy manager and regional manager for Argyll and the Islands, NFU Scotland; Patrick Krause, chief executive, Scottish Crofting Federation (SCF); Donald MacKinnon, SCF Young Crofters; Peter Peacock, policy director, Community Land Scotland; and Sarah-Jane Laing, director of policy and parliamentary affairs, Scottish Land and Estates.

The committee may consider issues such as the panel’s views about the impact of the Crofting Reform Act 2010, the operation of the Register of Crofts, the way the government provides financial support for crofters and crofting, the operation of grazing committees, the way the government provides financial support for crofters and crofting and the Scottish Government’s upcoming Crofting Bill.