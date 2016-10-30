Glencoe celebrates first autumn festival

Summer may be over, but Lochaber is fully embracing the new season as the inaugural Glencoe Autumn Festival gets under way.

A ‘celebration of the season’ kicked off with a bang last Friday, October 21, with a sold-out family disco at Caolasnacon Caravan Park with DJ David Ogg.

The festival will be running until Sunday October 30 with something for everyone on offer.

Katie Daynes, one of the event co-ordinators for Discover Glencoe, said: ‘We had been talking about the idea of the festival for ages. Autumn is a beautiful time of the year and there is so much to offer with the weather being fantastic and no midges to worry about. We wanted to celebrate the season, so it all stemmed from there.’

From tubing and segwaying, to art exhibitions, OctoberFest and whisky tasting, the festival has had support from Lochaber business and projects.

Ms Daynes continued: ‘We wanted to get everyone involved so lots of business have been doing things throughout the week and we got the community to join in too.

‘Tomorrow Kinlochleven High School is putting on a haunted house experience to tie in with Hallowe’en. The money they raise will be going to its Kinochlovin project, so people are joining in for their own fundraisers, which is great. Ms Daynes added: ‘We really feel there is something for the community and for visitors – something for everyone to enjoy.’

People will be able to enjoy ’60s, ’70s and ’80s music tomorrow night at the Rough Edges’ rock and roll event in Ballachulish village hall, from 7pm.

The official closing event of the festival will be a family ceilidh on Saturday at the Leven Centre.

Visit www.discoverglencoe.scot/autumn-festival/ to find out more.

Next year’s Glencoe and Loch Leven Autumn Festival will be held from October 20 to 29.