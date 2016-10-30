High hopes for new Jura homes » William’s friends doggedly raise funds WILLIAM the dog looks well on his way to getting a new hip, writes Ellie Forbes.

Last week The Oban Times reported that the Invernevis care home dog was in desperate need of two new hips and that staff and friends were fundraising to give the pooch a new lease of life.

On Friday, friends of William took part in William’s Walk, where they walked six miles up the Caledonian canal and back again with other dogs owners and their pets.

Anastasia McFauld of Invernevis said: ‘The walk went very well and everyone enjoyed it and it stayed dry which was a plus.

‘Refreshments were kindly provided near the half way point by Jean Lawton and all the dogs were very well behaved.’

William’s closest friend and carer Lucille Brooks said: ‘William only managed a little bit of the walk. The full thing would have been too much for him.

‘It was a shame because he saw all the other dogs staying and wanted to play too.’

In the afternoon Invernevis held a tea party where residents, family and children took part in fundraising for William.

Lucille said: ‘We got badges made up with William’s Walk on them to give out to the children and we had music. All the residents loved it.

‘We wanted to make sure we included the residents because William is their dog, so this was something for them to get involved in.’

Fundraising for the operations is ‘going well’ according to Lucille who thinks they should have enough for one hip operation at the moment.

To further boost funds there will be race night and ceilidh in the Volunteer Arms tomorrow (Friday).

Readers wanting to donate money to ensure William is able to have the hip operation should visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/williams-operation or hand in their donations to the care home. Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







