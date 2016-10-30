William’s friends doggedly raise funds » MSP praises sheep festival at Holyrood HIGHLANDS and Islands MSP Donald Cameron has expressed his delight at the success of the inaugural Sheep Festival in Dalmally and has lodged a parliamentary motion noting this.

The festival, on Saturday October 15, raised more than £600 for the local school and playgroup, and drew in crowds from the surrounding area and beyond. There was an emphasis on promoting local wool textiles and charities including Mary’s Meals were present.

Donald Cameron MSP said: ‘Sheep farming is incredibly important to Dalmally, Argyll and the surrounding area and it is fitting there should be a festival celebrating this. I am delighted the event was a success. I look forward to future sheep festivals in Dalmally.’ Share this: LinkedIn

