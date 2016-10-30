Glencoe celebrates first autumn festival Autumn concert in aid of Parkinsons UK » Ferry to ferry run smashes target LISMORE’S Ferry to Ferry Challenge raised £5,695 on Saturday – more than 10 times its target.

Islanders ran, jogged, walked or cycled from the Port Appin to Oban ferries, either 22 miles on the mainland, or six miles/10 kilometres from Point to Achnacroish.

All challengers, including the eldest septuagenarian Ina MacColl, then met in dribs and drabs at the finishing line – JD Wetherspoon’s pub in Oban – to loud rounds of applause.

One organiser, and runner, Laura Cook said: ‘In the end 53 people took part in one way or another, from the very young in buggies to pensioners we all pulled together.’ The challenge was raising cash for MND Scotland, a charity supporting sufferers of motor neurone disease.

Laura explained on their Just Giving page: ‘Earlier this year, a friend of ours was diagnosed with MND. It was a shock for us all, and as we all offered what little practical help we could, it really did seem like a drop in the ocean. We wanted to do something, but we were fairly limited. MND is an unforgiving disease, which doesn’t discriminate in any way, it just keeps on taking.

‘We have decided that although we cannot get rid of MND for our friend, we can stand beside her, we can fight with her and support her. Marlene was with us all the way.’ The youngest challengers who took part were Ewan Livingston and Katie Cook, both 12, meanwhile another islander chose to cycle, because they ‘can only run if there’s sheep to be caught’.

The challengers had ‘well and truly smashed’ their £500 fundraising goal, Laura added: ‘What started as a small group of friends doing something challenging to raise awareness and much needed funds, for a charity very, very close to our hearts just now, has turned into a community pulling together to stand as one. We started with five people, we are now 53.’

Many more joined the Saturday night community ceilidh in Lismore Public Hall.

‘I am not sure how much dancing we could do,’ joked an exhausted Laura after running 22 miles, but she did manage to stand and sing a song she’d written about Lismore.

‘Everybody brought a dish, we heated the food, poured the wine, and had dinner together as a community, sitting together as families do,’ she said.

‘We then had a fabulous raffle, which raised £611.’

Donated raffle prizes included whisky, prawns, oysters, champagne, candles, chocolates, restaurant and tour vouchers, and even lampshades and spanners. The Port Appin ferrymen also personally paid for everyone to cross between Lismore and Appin.

‘There were speeches, more laughs, and a few more tears,’ Laura continued. ‘Marlene, our inspiration for this whole event, received her presentation of flowers and her flight over the island. The whole day was a fantastic success, from start to finish. What started as five friends aiming to raise £500 turned into an entire community, friends and family raising £5,700 for MND Scotland. I am so proud of the whole community, for getting on board with this and making it such a magical day.

‘Living in a small community undoubtedly has its down sides, however when something happens to one of our own, we can rally and we can stand together as one.

