Heroes and villains descend on Fort William » Boost for Oban maternity unit OBAN’S hospital is set to gain an ultrasound scan for pregnant mothers early next year.

Currently local expectant mums are sent outside Argyll to the nearest obstetric scanning machine in Glasgow. But in 2017, once three new posts have been filled, women should be able to have an ultrasound – which uses sound waves to depict a real-time picture of the moving foetus – closer to home, Argyll and Bute Health and Social Partnership announced at its meeting this month.

A spokesperson said: ‘We are continuing to move forward with the development of arrangements to provide planned scanning services for pregnant women. However, there is still some significant work to be completed, including staff finalising their training, appointments to the relevant posts and the appropriate equipment purchased and installed. We expect that this will be completed by spring next year with the service being operational shortly after.’ Share this: LinkedIn

