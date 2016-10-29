 
Autumn concert in aid of Parkinsons UK

on October 29th, 2016
The band at a previous performance in Glenfinnan Church

LOCHABER Community Wind Band will be holding their autumn concert at the Kilmallie Community Centre on Sunday October 30 at 4pm.

All the proceeds of the concert will be donated to the Lochaber support group for Parkinsons UK.

Band chairman Robin Gillies said: ‘Some of the band members know or love someone who is suffering with this terrible illness, so at a recent meeting we decided to make this concert a fundraiser for this local group.’

Go along and enjoy music ranging from classical to rock and everything in between. Admission is £5, with accompanied children free. Everyone is welcome.

