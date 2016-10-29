Winter festival programme launched Bin run in Oban and Lorn this Sunday » Start date for roadworks is delayed WORK to resurface a section of the A83 through the village of Lochgair has been delayed.

The improvements on this section of the A83 were scheduled to begin on Sunday October 30 but the start has now been put back to Tuesday November 1. Works will take place overnight between 8pm and 7am, on week nights with no works scheduled to take place on Friday or Saturday nights.

Due to the nature of the resurfacing operations, a road closure will be in place each night during working hours to ensure the safety of the workforce and motorists throughout the improvements. Local access will be maintained at approximately hourly intervals, with motorists escorted through the site when it is safe to do so. Share this: LinkedIn

