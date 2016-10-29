«  
  »

Start date for roadworks is delayed

on October 29th, 2016

achnacloich-roadworks

WORK to resurface a section of the A83 through the village of Lochgair has been delayed.
The improvements on this section of the A83 were scheduled to begin on Sunday October 30 but the start has now been put back to Tuesday November 1. Works will take place overnight between 8pm and 7am, on week nights with no works scheduled to take place on Friday or Saturday nights.
Due to the nature of the resurfacing operations, a road closure will be in place each night during working hours to ensure the safety of the workforce and motorists throughout the improvements.  Local access will be maintained at approximately hourly intervals, with motorists escorted through the site when it is safe to do so.

Fort William    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts