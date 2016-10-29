Boost for Oban maternity unit Hope Kitchen lands huge cash injection » Heroes and villains descend on Fort William The world’s best-loved super heroes and villains gathered at the Nevis Centre, Fort William, on Saturday.

The Fort Con event, the first of its kind in the area, was a showcase for comic book memorabilia, art work, action figures, vintage games and more.

Actors Norman Lovett, Simon Fisher-Becker, Ian McNeice, John Altman, William Hope and actress Virginia Hey travelled to Fort William for the event and answered questions and posed for ‘selfies’.

Robbie Jordan, 40, was one of the people who helped organise the event.

‘This is the first time something like this has been held in the area,’ he said. ‘The closest event to this would have been Glasgow.

‘We have been encouraged by what we have seen today.’

Robbie said Ben Belton, the ‘main man’ behind the event, had worked ‘incredibly hard 15 hour days’ to make the event the success it was.

‘People seem to have got in the spirit of this which is fantastic because we didn’t know what was ahead of us when we sat down in March to discuss this.

‘But everyone’s, especially Ben’s, tiredless hard work has paid off. We are all thrilled with the way it has turned out. We sold 1,200 tickets and we couldn’t be happier with all the TV and film stars that came too.

‘We hope we can make this an annual event.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







