A Write Highland Hoolie in Mallaig Authors and visitors from the islands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cumbria, Perthshire and Denmark came together for Mallaig's first book festival.

They got together, against a glorious Hebridean backdrop, for partying and fascinating talks.

The festival, A Write Highland Hoolie, kicked off on Friday with the skirl of the pipes launching Angus MacDonald’s new novel, Ardnish was Home.

Jess Smith, Jim Crumley, John Love and Debi Gliori proved their versatility, joining musicians Elsa Jean McTaggart and Gary Lister, as did various members of the audience.

Bookbug put in appearances to the delight of the younger festival-goers and Debi’s Hebridean Alphabet proved as popular with the older generation as the youngsters. There was a children’s writing workshop, Mallaig High School showed their Herring film and Donald S Murray judged a creative writing competition.

The West Highland hotel was packed and organisers said ‘the food was exceptional’. The team behind the event, Sine Davis, Ann Martin, Deirdre Roberts and Polly Pullar, thanked the event’s generous sponsors and agreed their first ‘hoolie’ went better than they could ever have expected, largely due to the venue, the great hotel staff and of course the assembled party. Share this: LinkedIn

