«  
  »

A Write Highland Hoolie in Mallaig

on October 29th, 2016
Competition prize-winners with judge Donald S Murray.

Competition prize-winners with judge Donald S Murray.

Authors and visitors from the islands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cumbria, Perthshire and Denmark came together for Mallaig’s first book festival.
They got together, against a glorious Hebridean backdrop, for partying and fascinating talks.
The festival, A Write Highland Hoolie, kicked off on Friday with the skirl of the pipes launching Angus MacDonald’s new novel, Ardnish was Home.
Jess Smith, Jim Crumley, John Love and Debi Gliori proved their versatility, joining musicians Elsa Jean McTaggart and Gary Lister, as did various members of the audience.
Bookbug put in appearances to the delight of the younger festival-goers and Debi’s Hebridean Alphabet proved as popular with the older generation as the youngsters. There was a children’s writing workshop, Mallaig High School showed their Herring film and Donald S Murray judged a creative writing competition.
The West Highland hotel was packed and organisers said ‘the food was exceptional’. The team behind the event, Sine Davis, Ann Martin, Deirdre Roberts and Polly Pullar, thanked the event’s generous sponsors and agreed their first ‘hoolie’ went better than they could ever have expected, largely due to the venue, the great hotel staff and of course the assembled party.

Fort William, Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts