Aquaculture firms share in funding windfall Parking tickets go live after warning period » £6.5m boost for woodland scheme PLANS to plant 1,200 hectares of new woodland across Scotland have been backed with £6.5 million in funding.

At over twice the amount awarded in any previous month, this is the highest level of funding awarded since the Scotland’s Forestry Grant Scheme was set up in 2015, as land owners prepare for spring planting in 2017.

The new woodland reflects the Scottish Government’s commitment to boosting the planting rate in the forestry sector.

Projects range from a large native woodland scheme in Knoydart, to a productive, sustainable conifer scheme in Argyll.

Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy Fergus Ewing made the announcement at the Scottish Government's second forestry summit, held in Boat of Garten, near Aviemore.

