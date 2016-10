Bin run in Oban and Lorn this Sunday

ARGYLL and Bute Council will be putting on an additional bin run this Sunday for residents whose bins were not uplifted on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Residents in Oban and Lorn area inundated social media earlier this week, asking why their bins hadn’t been collected.

Contacted by The Oban Times, a spokesman for Argyll and Bute council explained that it was because of a lorry breakdown on Tuesday and a puncture on Wednesday.

He added: ‘We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.’