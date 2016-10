Scots stars visit netball club » Steall Gorge walkway now open again A PUBLIC walkway which was closed by a landslide near Fort William¬†is now open.

Work began on the the Steall Gorge in Glen Nevis on October 10 to remove remaining debris from the slopes and footpath following a significant rockfall in mid September.

Contractors  will continue to work on the path from October 29 to November 18 so the public are advised to expect short delays and to follow signs and advice given. Share this: LinkedIn

