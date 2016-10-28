Opinion: Martin Laing urges support for A816 campaign

I offer no apologies for returning this week to the subject of safety on the A816.

This was, of course, the road where the McCorrisken toddlers Seth, two, and Leia, three, so tragically died back in July when the car in which they were travelling left the road and plunged into Loch nan Druimnean near Kilmelford.

There is a campaign, which I am fully behind, to have safety barriers installed. This, after all, is the main road between Oban and Lochgilphead and it is dangerous.

The need for barriers was brought into even sharper relief thanks to the work of Neil Owen, a pilot of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, who runs ArgyllUAVs.

Neil was prompted to send up a drone to take some superb aerial photographs after reading about the campaign two weeks ago, and he kindly sent a number of the pictures to us here at The Oban Times.

The photo printed here shows all too clearly how perilously close the stretch of road is to the loch beside it. It would take only the slightest of errors, or for a car to skid on spilled oil or some other substance, for a repeat of the tragedy in the summer.

And there is a very clear precedent for the erection of barriers. I was struck during a recent trip from Oban to Fort William by how many barriers there are on the A82 along the side of Loch Linnhe. The same can be said for the A85 alongside Loch Awe. If those roads are thought so dangerous that they warrant safety measures, then why not the A816?

We really need to keep banging this particular drum to force the responsible body to take action. And the sooner, the better.

Let’s get the skatepark built

There has been considerable comment since we published last week a story about the suggestion of a skatepark for young people near Oban’s Corran Halls.

The lion’s share has been very positive though there are, inevitably, some detractors who oppose the idea.

Why, though, are teenagers so disparaged – even feared – by so many adults?

As a parent of two young adults in their early twenties, I’ve enjoyed (and I use that word advisedly) contact with numerous adolescents in recent years.

And in almost all my interaction with these youths over the years, I’ve found them to be hugely interesting, bright, intelligent, sassy young people.

In the case of the skatepark, these youngsters, who are demonised in some quarters for using Stafford Street to hang out, are almost certainly the same.

Actually, they’re outdoors, staying active, having fun and simply behaving as teenagers have always done.

Sure, there’ll be the odd bad apple but that doesn’t mean the whole barrel is tainted.

Let’s hope those in the council engaging with the town’s young people find out what tops their wish list and identify the best location to give them a skatepark.

MPs are right to fight changes

Lochaber MP Ian Blackford and Argyll MP Brendan O’Hara oppose suggested changes to their Westminster constituency boundaries.

No wonder.

The proposed amendments might tick the required boxes for population numbers per constituency but they are, frankly, preposterous.

The constituencies would be enormous. Mr O’Hara would represent an area that stretches from south of Campbeltown to Mallaig. Mr Blackford would have an area from Skye to east of Inverness.

The MPs couldn’t possibly properly represent their constituents.