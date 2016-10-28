£6.5m boost for woodland scheme Army cadets visit museum ahead of remembrance day » Parking tickets go live after warning period PARKING tickets in Fort William went live this week after being delayed.

Parking enforcement officers have been patrolling Fort William since Monday October 3 issuing warning notices to those parked illegally.

Due to the high number of people receiving warnings in the first three weeks of the scheme, the Highland Council postponed fiscal penalties.

Parking fines were set to go live last Monday (October 17), but didn’t do so until Monday of this week. The decision to hold off came as a result of 600 parking warning being issued to drivers in the first two weeks of the programme. And a further 100 people were snared just last week, between Monday October 17 and Monday October 24. Shane Manning, principal traffic officer at the council said: ‘With the large number of warning notices issued in the first couple of weeks, it was felt that a few more days would be beneficial for people to get used to the new arrangements.’

Fort William councillor Allan Henderson hopes the scheme, which cost £350,000 a year to run, will encourage people to ‘park properly’. ‘The number of warning notices still being issued is not ideal, our warning period has been very effective in getting the message out to drivers but the time has come to start issuing live penalty charge notices. We can only hope that the prospect of a £60 penalty charge will have the desired effect for people to park properly.

'Legal parking ensures that loading, disabled and permit bays are available for the people that they are designed for and is especially beneficial to businesses by stopping service vehicles from experiencing excessive delays and adding to congestion looking for available loading bays.'

