Scots stars visit netball club FORT William netball club recently hosted a training event with two top Scottish champions.

Janie Elliot and Anne McKelvie were from East Kilbride netball club, who are the current Scottish cup winners and have been for three consecutive years.

Janie has 60 caps for Scotland and was Netball Scotland’s senior coach of the year in 2014.

The event was attended by juniors from Lochaber High School netball club, primary school netball coaches, seniors from Fort William netball club and juniors from Fyrish Flyers netball club.

The club would also like to thank Drew Purdon from Clan Jamfrie in Fort William High Street for his kind donation of quaichs which were presented to the East Kilbride coaches.

Fort William netball club training is on a Tuesday night at Lochaber High School from 7-8pm. Juniors train at the high school from 3.45-5pm on a Tuesday.

Newcomers welcome and no experience is necessary. Join their Facebook page, Fort William netball club, for more information. Share this: LinkedIn

