Work starts on Fort William retail park WORK has finally begun on the new retail park in Fort William.

It had originally been hoped the development on North Road, which is to include M&S Food, Home Bargains and Aldi stores, would be completed before the end of 2016.

However, the project ground to a halt when fibre optic cables were discovered underneath part of the site.

According to site developer Morbaine, a proposed roundabout had to be moved around 10 metres to allow BT necessary access to the cables and as a result a full new application had to be submitted to the Highland Council.

Morbaine Director, Alex Brodie, said: ‘We are delighted our contractors have finally been able to start work on the site of what will become the North Road Retail Park just outside Fort William.

The preparatory works going on just now will clear away debris and level the site in preparation for the buildings being constructed at the beginning of 2017. The programme of work under way now will also include the roads which will provide access to the retail park and that will begin once the final approval documentation has arrived from Transport Scotland which we expect imminently.’

Mr Brodie added: ‘Yet again I would like to thank local people, councillors and others for their steadfast support and we look forwarding to welcoming them to their new retail park in the summer of 2017.’

Morbaine director Alex Brodie said: 'We are delighted our contractors have finally been able to start work on the site of what will become the North Road Retail Park just outside Fort William.'

