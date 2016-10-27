Boom time for business as tourists flock to Argyll » Fort fail to hold onto lead Forth William 1, Deveronvale 2 ‘FOR THE umpteenth time this season the Fort scored first in a game only to come away empty handed.’

Those were the words of the team’s spokesman following another frustrating defeat against Deveronvale.

The Fort should have opened the scoring in the first minute when Danny Highet was brilliantly set up by Glenn Fell, but he couldn’t get his shot on target.

In what was a scrappy first half for both sides, chances were few and far between until the Fort took the lead in the 35th minute.

Great play down the right from Glenn Fell saw him pick out Andreas Broomfield, whose goal-bound effort was blocked before it eventually fell at the feet of Colin Maclean who coolly passed the ball into the net.

However, just 90 seconds into the second half, the visitors were level through a Liam Forbes near-post header.

It took two excellent saves from Fort keeper David Harrison to deny Nathan Ross on both occasions to ensure that the scores remained level.

But the visitors were not to be denied and they scored the winner in the 85th minute, and it came from Nathan Ross.

He picked up the ball 30 yards out and then proceeded to run at the heart of the home defence, before slotting the ball under Harrison from 12 yards and make the final score Fort William 1, Deveronvale 2.

