Oban Winter Festival launches 10-day programme » First Minister returns to Fort William for memorial lecture FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon will return to Fort William next month to deliver this year’s Charles Kennedy memorial lecture, The Oban Times can reveal.

It will be the second time the first minister has visited the ‘outdoor capital of the UK’ this year, this time in connection with the Lochaber Chamber of Commerce’s Ideas Week.

The lecture, which is sponsored by the HW Energy, will be hosted at Lochaber High School on November 18 at 5.30pm.

Ms Sturgeon’s lecture will focus on ‘business and connectivity, which comes in many forms – our roads, rail, sea and digital communications’.

Destination manager for Lochaber Chamber of Commerce Chris O’Brien said: ‘We want to talk about joining Lochaber to Scotland, and the rest of the world, about our young people creating new opportunities and attracting a new generation to Lochaber.’

Mr O’Brien, who joined the chamber in June, said Ms Sturgeon’s visit was a huge achievement. He said: ‘I really wanted a truly inspirational figure to deliver the lecture – someone who can raise the profile of Lochaber, and someone who knew Charles Kennedy and had a relationship with him.’

The first minister’s lecture is set to last until 7.15pm, with questions being taken from the floor during that time. Once Ms Sturgeon has departed, people will be heading to the Moorings Hotel in Banavie, for the chamber dinner, where the winner of Dragons’ Glen will be announced.

An after-dinner speech will be given by entrepreneur Fraser Doherty, owner of Super Jam, which he started as a boy in his granny’s kitchen.

Lochaber Ideas Week will celebrate business, education and community through talks, workshops, competitions, discussion and networking opportunities. Organisers have said the week-long event is a ‘catalyst to stimulate fresh initiatives and ventures, creating new connections and points of collaboration designed to enhance the area we live in’. Share this: LinkedIn

