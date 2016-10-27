Nevis Centre closure fears as vote is taken on funding cuts » Connel racer in hospital after spectacular crash CONNEL’S John McPhee was taken to hospital after suffering an early-race accident which caused a red flag stoppage in the Moto3 World Championship race at Phillip Island in Australia and will prevent him from taking part in next weekend’s Malaysia GP in Sepang.

The Oban racer avoided serious injury in the high-impact crash, but was left with a broken thumb and severe bruising.

The Racing Steps Foundation-backed rider qualified in seventh position for the weekend’s race following a penalty during the previous day’s session and was targeting a podium finish after encouraging performances around the Melbourne-based circuit on which he scored pole position for last season’s race.

In bright, dry conditions, McPhee made a good start to quickly tussle for the leading positions and did well to avoid being caught up in an opening lap multiple-bike melee.

Having battled for the early lead and setting his quickest lap of the race while well-placed in second position on lap five, McPhee’s race ended prematurely a lap later having exited the left handed, Turn 11 blind section of Lukey Heights. The Peugeot MC Saxoprint rider lost grip from the front end of his machine, losing control of the bike and slid across the track directly into the path of unsighted riders Enea Bastianini and Andrea Migno directly behind.

Unconcious

With nowhere to go, the pair collided, with Migno riding over the top of McPhee leaving him to skate across the remainder of track and on to the grass verge in an unconscious state.

The race was immediately red flagged with McPhee attended to before being taken to the circuit medical centre with an initially suspected broken thumb. He was later transferred to St Kilda Alfred Hospital in Melbourne for further checks.

Early indications that McPhee would fly back to the UK proved unfounded as hospital staff discovered that as well as a broken thumb and concussion, McPhee had sustained an accumulation of air between one of his lungs and the chest wall. The condition prevents McPhee from flying for between two and three weeks. He will therefore miss next weekend’s Moto3 World Championship round in Malaysia and almost certainly the season finale at Valencia over the course of the November 11-13 weekend.

