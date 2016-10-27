Army cadets visit museum ahead of remembrance day

THE FORT William army cadets have begun preparations for Remembrance Sunday.

The cadets were in Cameron Square last night to visit the West Highland Museum’s commando exhibition.

Fort William detachment commander James Standen told The Oban Tiimes: ‘We wanted to take the cadets down the museum to see the commando exhibition as part of our preparation for Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

‘We have a lot of young cadets, so we wanted them to see what Remembrance Sunday is all about, rather than it just being a parade.’

The army cadets will be taking part in remembrance parades in both Fort William and at the Spean Bridge commando memorial, and will be carrying out a poppy collection in the town.