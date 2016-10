Huge success for Tiree Wave Classic

Alice Williams, digital executive with Red Handed TV, praised ┬áthis year’s Tiree Wave Classic windsurfing competition.

She said: ‘Well, that concludes Tiree Wave Classic 2016! It was an incredible week, as you already have seen from the videos, and thanks to you sharing the videos we have seen a dramatic increase in views this year. Thank you so much for your support.

‘The final show will be ready by November 4, but in the meantime here are links to recent videos.’

https://www.facebook.com/ tireewaveclassic/videos/ 1808936529351284/