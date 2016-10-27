Pure gold! Mòd winners celebrate Mull triumph in local derby » Lifeboat rescues unconscious yachtsman THE VOLUNTEER crew of the Islay RLNI were asked to help evacuate an unconscious yachtsman last week.

Islay’s RNLI lifeboat Helmut Schröder of Dunlossit launched at 11.40pm on Wednesday October 19 and travelled to Craighouse, where his yacht Ice Maiden was situated.

The local doctor and Jura coastguards were already on scene. The doctor stabilised the man, who was then transferred to the lifeboat. From there he was airlifted by helicopter to Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock.

Coxwain Bruce Leaske said everything had gone smoothly.

