Mull triumph in local derby Argyll and Bute 8, Isle of Mull 33 Isle of Mull Rugby club secured victory over local rivals Argyll and Bute RFC away from home in an entertaining spectacle for the Oban crowd.

Autumn sunshine and Glencruitten’s superb playing surface was the setting for this local derby. The two sides had met only a fortnight before at Garmony and the islanders were feeling quietly confident after their 48-0 victory.

Mull had sailed over with a strong 18-man squad, but were missing former captain Alex Craig, who broke a leg and dislocated an ankle in the previous match.

The Muileachs kicked off and were met with immediate heavy pressure from the home team. Eager to avenge the outcome of their last encounter, Argyll pressed hard and won and scored a penalty.

This early assault also saw the the home team winning a try, and a slightly shell-shocked Mull found themselves 8-0 down after 13 minutes. The boys in black and white managed to ride the storm however. Duart’s Stuart Wilson managed a breakaway try after a Sean Black kick, Andrew MacLeannan converting to make it 8-7.

It was MacLeannan himself to score the next try at 32 minutes. A great pick up from Sean Black was fed to captain Craig O’Donnell, who offloaded for the try. Argyll were beginning to become dominant in the scrums but Mull were starting to display the fast open play they have strived for all season.

Just before half time, on-form Tony Haunschmidt demonstrated his trade mark ‘tackle and rip’, setting a move up for Sean Black to get on the score sheet.

It was then Haunschmidt’s turn to score as the second half got under way; barrelling through the Argyll men to get behind the line. He would later win man of the match.

Argyll then had several chances to score, with the ball actually going over the line twice, but Mull’s valiant defence prevented any tries.

Mull’s forwards were now beginning to hold their own against the heavier Argyll pack.

The final try was an outstanding run up the majority of the field by skipper Craig O’Donnell. The final whistle saw both teams exhausted, after an extremely hard-fought match with many of the onlookers commentating on how entertaining it had been. Mull stalwart James Greig said: ‘I thought Argyll were honest and committed throughout and both sides tested the excellent referee.

‘Good luck to Argyll next week against Lanark. We now have to focus on our home game against Shawlands’.

An elated coach Fergus Whyte added: ‘I’m delighted with the performance today. It is possibly the best team effort I’ve witnessed since I’ve been coaching the Mull side. The outstanding performances by Sean Black and Tony Haunschmidt were the icing on the cake.’

