A83 to close at night for resurfacing

THE A83 through Lochgair village will close at night for two weeks for resurfacing work costing £275,000.

The resurfacing is scheduled to begin on Sunday October 30 and will last for up to two weeks. Works will take place overnight between 8pm and 7am, Sunday nights to Friday mornings with no works scheduled to take place on Friday or Saturday nights.

A road closure will be in place each night during working hours to ensure the safety of the workforce and motorists. Local access will be maintained at approximately hourly intervals, with motorists escorted through the site when it is safe to do so. Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative said: ‘This investment will greatly improve the road surface through Lochgair, creating a safer and smoother journey. We’ve taken steps to reduce disruption by scheduling the resurfacing outwith the peak tourist season. Works are also being carried out overnight, and we’ve programmed the works to avoid working on the busier Friday or Saturday nights.

‘We thank the local community and motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.’