Spooktacular events at Oban haunts

WHETHER you fancy going for a walk in the ‘spooky woods’ or taking part in a nightmare on George Street, there’s something for everyone to do in Oban this Hallowe’en.

Saturday October 29:

Activities will get under way at Sutherland’s Grove, which will see its woodland trail turned in to a spooky woodland haunt, suitable for all ages.

Organised by Baracaldine Community Association, the annual event will also feature story-telling, mask making and activities for small children.

The event starts at 6pm and will cost £3.50 per child, with adults getting in for free. Food and hot drinks will be available.

Adults will have the difficult decision of deciding which pub to visit this Saturday night. Both the Lorne Bar and Markie Dans will have live music playing.

Oban band The Signal Fires will be playing in the Lorne Bar until late, while Chris Suckle will be performing at Markie Dans for the pub’s Hallowe’en party.

The annual Hallowe’en party, A Nightmare on George Street, will also take place on Saturday. ‘Freddy’s Revenge’ will start at 11pm, with a 1am curfew and local band The Chunks will be performing.

Tickets cost £5 and there will be prizes for the best three costumes. First place will receive £50, second place will get £30 and third £20.

Sunday October 30:

Markie Dans’ Hallowe’en-inspired pub quiz will take place on Sunday from 9.30am until 11.30pm.

The winning team will receive a £20 bar voucher, with additional prizes handed out for bonus rounds.

Monday October 31:

Children can take a break from accumulating sweets on Monday night and attend the third annual Love Oban Hallowe’en Party at Atlantis Leisure.

The event, which will start at 5pm and finish at 6.30pm, caters for pre-school and primary children.

It will feature a bouncy castle, a disco and games, with prizes available for best costume.

Admission is free and there will be a collection for local children’s charity Comunn Nam Parant.