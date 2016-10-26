Oban Winter Festival launches 10-day programme

THE Oban Winter festival, ‘the biggest winter party in the West’, has announced its big 10 day programme of events from November 18-27 to entertain all ages this festive season.

The festival, now in its sixth year, is a celebration of Oban’s unique culture and community, with street parades, international and local performing acts, fire artists, crafts, pipers, parades and family fun, all within easy travel distance in the town centre.

The fun begins with shop window dressing, themed this year on ‘a taste of winter’, and judging takes place on Thursday November 17, when the winner gets a bottle of prosecco. Beginning and ending the week are the magnificent parades: Santa and his reindeer parade on Saturday November 18 at 5pm from the Corran Halls, with the Christmas lights switch-on at 6pm in Station Square.

The Oban Winter Festival is organised by a small but crack team of volunteers, pictured above left to right: David Smith, Karen Mackie, Eleanor MacKinnon, Pamela Lockhart and David Finlayson, who, with Louis Barrow and Kyle Lockhart, were awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service this year. The festival’s snowman mascot, Coolio, also popped up for the launch.

This year, instead of the Christmas tree on Stafford Street, organisers will unveil a 12ft stainless steel abstract sculpture inspired by McCaig’s Tower, to mark this Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design. Colour installations, designed in a competition posted to local primary schools, will be added by the festival’s spectacular finale and pyrotechnic display.

