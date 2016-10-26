Jobless total rises … but Marie finds work

THE number of people out of work in Argyll and Bute in September has risen.

New statistics produced by the Department for Work and Pensions show a six per cent increase in unemployment compared to the same month the previous year.

The figures show a total claimant count of 855 people seeking work – 50 more than 2015 – and of whom 175 are aged 18 to 24.

The claimant count includes those who are on Jobseekers’ Allowance, or who are searching for work on Universal Credit.

Among those young people who have been successful in finding a job has been Marie Ferrier, from Oban, who was given a work experience placement within the town’s Jobcentre.

Marie said: ‘I have very much enjoyed and benefited from my work experience in Oban Jobcentre and feel very grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given.

‘The strength of the team was evident before I started work experience, from my coming in to get help and advice on finding employment. The support of those who helped me claim benefits for the first time and seek out work opportunities was very much appreciated.

‘I was made to feel both welcome and valued from the start, which meant a great deal when my confidence had been at an all-time low. I have a lot of respect and admiration for each individual making up the Oban Jobcentre team.

‘The support I received during my work experience has been really beneficial and much appreciated. I was provided with a good induction, introduced to the working environment, and the people within it. Tasks were sought out for me that were pitched at the right level to challenge me without overwhelming me. Once I completed tasks, feedback was given to me and I felt my confidence growing with the positive feedback I received.

‘I’ve also been given opportunities to grow in confidence interacting with people at the various outreach locations.

‘My work experience has been useful in providing me with a working routine, and giving me confidence with feeling like I was doing something worthwhile again. I’d thoroughly recommend to anyone offered the opportunity of work experience in the Oban Jobcentre, that they seize this opportunity with both hands.

‘This is an opportunity you don’t want to pass you by. I’ve gone from somebody whose confidence was in her boots, knowing that I should work, but doubting my ability to do any job well, to someone who feels ready and equipped to work, with a positive work experience that will hopefully stand me in good stead for the rest of my working life.’

Marie has now been offered a job and is looking forward to taking up a position at Invergordon Care Home.