Trust offers ‘unique experience’ to young carers

on October 25th, 2016

 

Two of the Young Carers from Crossroads Young Carers Cowal and Bute who joined HWDT. ©HWDT

A SEALIFE trust is welcoming aboard young carers in a bid to tackle social exclusion.

The Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT) has organised two programmes specially designed for young carers aged 15 to 17 .

Taking place this month aboard the Silurian, which is a floating classroom and dedicated research vessel, the trips offer the carers and their leader a chance to join the team on board, free of charge, and become valued members of the crew.

Pippa Garrard from HWDT said: ‘These unique three-day residential trips are designed to facilitate young people’s personal development by providing a safe and fun environment for them to share new experiences, overcome challenges and develop confidence, all while learning new skills. An equally important aim of the trip is to provide young carers with a welcome break from their caring responsibilities.’

The first trip departed Tobermory on October 7 and was hailed as a great success; the second left on October 21.

