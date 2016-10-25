CalMac launches survey for new ‘car club’

A SURVEY is currently being carried out in Oban to see if it’s viable for CalMac to provide short-term car rentals.

The ‘car club’ would provide customers with a vehicle which can be rented by the hour, with costs starting from £4 per hour.

The cars would be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week and could be reserved online, by telephone or via an app.

They could be collected and returned using a smart card that unlocks the car by tapping the windscreen.

Paul Wilkinson, who has been employed to conduct the survey, said: ‘Most people said it was a great idea.

‘My gut feeling is that it will work and that it’s going to be very viable to do it.

‘People have been saying it will be handy for them to do the “messages” and then go back and that it would be ideal for hospital appointments.

‘We’re currently looking at different models. This is just a feasibility study but if it works here we could roll it out to the islands and make their life easier.

‘If it starts off small and then grows, it will take cars off the road and there are loads of benefits from that.’

Derek Connery of Bid4Oban said: ‘On the whole, I think it’s a very positive thing. I think it will prove a real benefit for visitors to Oban and islanders.

‘I would advise that the local car hire businesses are fully consulted and that their concerns are taken into account.’

To take part in the survey, visit http://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ObanDomestic.