Lismore’s Ferry to Ferry Challenge smashes target

LISMORE’S Ferry to Ferry Challenge on Saturday raised £5,695 – more than 10 times its target.

Islanders ran, jogged, walked or cycled from the Port Appin to Oban ferries, either 22 miles on the mainland, or the length of the island from Port Ramsay to Achnacroish.

All challengers, from 12-year-olds Katie Cook and Ewan Livingtson to septuagenarian Ina MacColl, then met in dribs and drabs at the finishing line in Oban to loud rounds of applause. One organiser and runner, Laura Cook, said: ‘In the end 53 people took part one way or another. From the very young in buggies to pensioners, we all pulled together.’

The challenge raised cash for MND Scotland, a charity supporting sufferers of motor neurone disease. Laura explained on their Just Giving page: ‘Earlier this year, a friend of ours was diagnosed with MND. We wanted to do something. We have decided that although we cannot get rid of MND for our friend, we can stand beside her, we can fight with her and support her.

‘The whole day was a fantastic success, from start to finish. What started as five friends aiming to raise £500 turned into an entire community, friends and family raising £5,700 for MND Scotland.

‘I am so proud of the whole community for getting on board with this and making it such a magical day. Living in a small community undoubtedly has its down sides, but when something happens to one of our own, we can rally and we can stand together as one.

‘Thank you all for taking this crazy idea and running with it. All that’s left to say is: who’s up for next year?’

