Oban mum pleads for blood donations

AN OBAN mum of a baby who was born 14 weeks prematurely and had to undergo eight lifesaving blood transfusions is appealing for people to donate blood and potentially save a life.

Baby Ashton spent the first months of his life in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow.

His mum, Jemma Campbell, posted a heartfelt plea on social media, explaining how important blood donations were to her family.

She said: ‘I am thankful – thankful for all these people who have walked into giving blood transfusion centres all over our country.

‘They might have never walked into an NICU. They might not know how critical their gift was to Ashton.

‘In NICU, Ashton had eight blood transfusions and each of them was to save his life.

‘They might not know that the pint of blood they gave saves premature babies’ lives, but I know, my family know and my friends know.

‘I will be thankful for all these people who have taken that hour to go give blood for the rest of my life.

‘If you know someone who has given blood, let them know how critical their blood is in an NICU. It’s not just a slogan – it really is the gift of life.

‘A rare blood is the blood you go to get off the shelf that isn’t there.

‘So if you have felt you wanted to help us out in some way since our little boy came into the world, lend an arm. Could I please all ask you to give blood?’

People will have the opportunity to donate this week at the Corran Halls in Oban. The blood transfusion service will be there tomorrow, Tuesday October 25, at 4pm and 7.30pm. Donations will also take place on Wednesday October 26, from 1.30pm to 3.45pm and again from 5.15pm until 7.30pm.