Public votes could land £25,000 for play park

A COMPETITION that could see Friends of Oban Community Playpark receive £25,000 to use towards the under-fives park at Atlantis Leisure is under way.

In order for the park to be developed the Friends need to raise £100,000. So far they have secured more than £50,000.

The friends have applied to receive £25,000 from the Aviva Community Fund, which will finance 800 projects across four different funding levels throughout the UK.

However, in order to be in with a chance of winning, projects need votes from members of the public.

Each person who signs up is able to vote 10 times.

This comes as the garden area, which separates the two parks, is scheduled to open any day now.

Chairwoman of Friends of Oban Community Playpark, Lyndsay Elliot, said: ‘I was looking at the past winners and the people who have won had between 8,000 and 25,000 votes.

‘So you need to motivate more than 1,000 people to vote. We have a big job on our hands.

‘It’s down to the public vote to see if we are considered or not. It’s all or nothing.’

Speaking to the people of Oban, Lyndsay said: ‘Just take the five minutes that it will take to sit down and do it.

‘We tend to think everyone else will do it, but if everyone thinks like that nothing will happen.

‘People assume that it’s all going to happen because we have been successful in the past, but without individual action it wont happen.

‘You have to do something yourself. I just hope people take that on board and do something.’

To vote for the under-fives all-abilities community play park, visit https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/16-1852.

Another local organisation that is seeking votes is the Tobermory Scout Group, which needs funding to upgrade the scout hall. To view or vote for this project, visit https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/16-2872.