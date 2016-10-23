Classmates reunite after 60 years Care home’s plea over pet dog » SAMS aids voyage of discovery A FLEET of 10 marine robots from Dunbeg has successfully completed an ambitious two-week mission off north-west Scotland.

The project, from the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) at Dunstaffnage, went ahead despite being hit by a succession of Atlantic storms with winds gusting up to 60mph and waves up to seven metres high.

The mission comprised the largest simultaneous deployment of marine robots attempted in UK waters to date, with seven submarine Seagliders and three surface Wavegliders operating in challenging waters around the Outer Hebrides.

The robot fleet was collecting a variety of marine environmental data in support of the Royal Navy’s Unmanned Warrior programme, including ocean temperature, salinity, oxygen, turbidity, tidal currents, and surface weather and wave conditions.

While the robots were taking a battering from the weather, the mission pilots and scientists were safe and warm operating the fleet via satellite from the comfort of dedicated operations rooms.

The Seagliders surveyed an area of more than 5,000 square kilometres during the two-week deployment, venturing up to 125 kilometres off the island of Barra into waters deeper than 1,000 metres. The Wavegliders ventured up to 150 kilometres north of Lewis, each covering a distance of more than 300 kilometres.

The ability of the Wave­gliders to accurately target features such as oceanic fronts, visible on satellite images provided by Plymouth Marine Laboratory, was a particular success given the combination of strong winds, waves and tides.

The mission was co-ordinated by the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in Southampton and the SAMS near Oban, and involved more than 20 industry and government partners. The UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) was the primary sponsor of the mission, and all of the collected data will be archived at the British Oceanographic Data Centre and made available for future scientific research.

Fraser Macdonald, who co-ordinated the SAMS contribution, said: ‘SAMS has a long history of working in this region.

‘The unique Seaglider data collected during this mission will contribute to our ongoing research into the complex oceanographic processes that influence changes in global climate, including how increasing ocean temperatures are affecting the north-east Atlantic and adjacent regions including the Arctic.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







