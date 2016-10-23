«  
Firefighters clean up for charity

on October 23rd, 2016
Taynuilt Brownies and Rainbows after receiving home fire safety advice from Oban firefighters.

OBAN Community Fire Station raised more than £500 for its part in the annual national firefighters’ charity car wash day.
The car wash, which was held at the fire station, was visited by a large number of people from Oban and surrounding areas, who had their cars, vans and pick-ups hand-washed by local firefighters.

Some of the firefighters who took part in the charity car wash last month.

The event raised a total of £576, which will go to the firefighters charity. The charity enhances the quality of life for serving and retired firefighters and fire personnel.
Oban Community Fire Station also provided home fire safety advice to Taynuilt 1st Brownies and Rainbows.
The Oban firefighters would like to thank the Brownies and Rainbows for their donation of £30.35 made to the firefighters charity on the night.

