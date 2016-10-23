SAMS aids voyage of discovery » Classmates reunite after 60 years FORMER classmates mixed tradition with a modern touch to celebrate 60 years since they were at school.

Kathryn (Kate) Cameron helped organise the reunion for the class of 1956 from Fort William Primary School.

She is well versed at arranging get-togethers having helped initiate the first celebration 20 years ago and several since, but this year she went online for inspiration to mark the night with a special touch.

She said: ‘I got the idea off the internet for cards. I went along to Print Smith and I showed them what I had in mind and they made them up for us. Our teacher Miss MacBean signed in red pen and we all signed each others so it is lovely to have a little souvenir that’s a bit different.’

Miss MacBean was the guest of honour at the event which took place last Saturday at the West End hotel and the group enjoyed catching up and sharing memories.

Kathryn said: ‘She really is amazing. We were her first class and we had her for three years so she really is very special to us.’

The group held its first reunion in 1996 to celebrate the 40th anniversary, starting off at their old classroom at Fort William Primary. Kathryn described it as quite a grand affair as they marched behind the junior pipe band to the Grand Hotel. Since then, the group has met every five years but have now decided to mark the occasion every two years.

Kathryn added: ‘It was a lovely evening catching up with those who managed to be there.

‘Unfortunately the numbers are dwindling. It is sad to hear when people have passed since we were last able to get together so we will now have the events a little closer together.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







