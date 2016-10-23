Firefighters clean up for charity » Care home’s plea over pet dog ‘A GREAT companion and a special boy’, William the care home dog is looking for love.

Well-known in the community, William lives at Invernevis House, Fort William, where he has made a big impression on residents and staff at the care home since moving there in February.

But it was recently discovered the spaniel needs an operation on both hips which will cost around £12,000.

Staff at the care home are now asking the community to help raise the money to get William his operation and give him a new lease of life.

William, who is thought to be about five years-old, was a street dog in Cyprus before being rescued by a couple from Keith two years ago.

He came to Invernevis house after staff put out an appeal for a four-legged friend, following the death of a resident’s dog who had been living there.

William’s key care worker Lucille Brooks told The Oban Times: ‘William has always had a fighting spirit. He’s been in pain his whole life, but never shows it.

‘When he was in Cyprus he was starved and beaten and left lying surrounded by dead dogs. He was going to be dead within days too if he hadn’t been rescued by the Buchanans.’

Speaking to The Oban Times Grant Buchanan said: ‘We put some money together to get William a passport and a flight back to the UK. He was underweight and affected by ticks. He was no problem at all when he was with us and he settled in just the thing – he loved having attention that he had never had before.

‘It was emotional when we gave him away, but we were happy to see him settled and the staff at Invernevis are so lovely – it was what was best for him.’

Now Lucille, among others, has started fundraising for William, getting sponsorship for taking part in Sober October and setting up a Crowdfunding page which has so far raised £1,300.

Numerous fundraisers have been organised for the dog, and William’s Day kicks off tomorrow, Friday October 21, with William’s Walk in the morning.

Starting at the Moorings hotel in Banavie and walking five miles up and down the canal, dog owners can bring their pets along and take part in the event.

Also tomorrow there will be an afternoon tea at Invernevis house where all the residents can get involved in the fundraising.

There will be tombola, a raffle and face painting to get children involved too.

On Monday October 28, there will be a Hallowe’en-themed race night at the Volunteer Arms at 7pm where Cach Mhor ceilidh band will be playing, followed by a DJ. Lucille said: ‘We really need around £12,000 if he is to get both hips done.

‘But the community has been amazing so far in helping to fundraise. He’s so well known in town and by residents and their families.’

Kirsty Turner who also works at the care home, walked the West Highland Way with husband Andy last week to raise money for the pooch.

She said: ‘I work at Invernevis so I see how much William means to the residents and staff. I love animals so helping fundraise for him was an easy decision.

‘The West Highland Way was my husband’s idea because we both like walking and have done sponsored walks before. It was hard going at times but I’m glad I did it.’

Kirsty has raised more than £500 for William so far.

Caol resident, Liz Macmillian has been selling items on Facebook to help raise money too.

Writing on William’s Crowdfunding page, Lucille said: He is a special companion to each and every one of our residents. Always happy to give a cuddle and cheer them up when they are sad and having a bad day.

‘We can’t imagine how our residents would feel if they were to lose William one day. Please help us to raise the money that we need to save our special boy.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







