Oban centre wins innovation award » Minister praises North Uist plan THE NORTH Uist community’s efforts to acquire and redevelop two redundant buildings in Lochmaddy, has been praised by Humza Yousaf MSP, Scottish Government Minister for Transport and the Islands.

During a visit to Lochmaddy recently, he met with the chairman of An Torc, Philip Harding, and fellow director, Alastair MacLeod who briefed Humza Yousef MSP on their plans.

The minister told members of the recently-incorporated community company An Torc Ltd – which was formerly working as Lochmaddy Hospital Redevelopment Steering Group – that they had pulled in an impressive range of support for their project.

‘The fact that you are working closely with your key stakeholders, including Lews Castle College, Taigh Chearsabhagh, Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, HIE, the Comhairle and North Uist Development Company adds a real strength to this project – one that we are keen to support in Government,’ he said.

Mr Yousaf also described how the new community empowerment legislation has been developed to assist communities in driving forward strong projects that can demonstrate support in their localities and which have a strong economic viability.

‘Empowering local communities is at the heart of what we want to achieve in places like North Uist,’ he said. ‘We don’t just want to devolve power to Stornoway, we want it to reach right down through the islands.

‘That is why the projects An Torc are considering in Lochmaddy are so important, since they give local expression to what we want to help achieve across Scotland.’

Since An Torc’s incorporation early in the year with a strong board of local members, the company has been busy.

A Community Right to Buy application was approved by the Scottish Government in May. This means that the owners of the Lochmaddy Hospital buildings, one of the two buildings begin considered for redevelopment, must give the community first option to purchase the building, should they decide to sell.

The hospital closed in 2000 and has stood empty and increasingly derelict ever since.

The group has been in communication with the owners, an Aberdeen-based firm of property speculators, on a regular basis and is now confident of setting up the first face-to-face meeting with them very soon, supported by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), Community Land Scotland and Scottish Land and Estates.

Since its inception, the project has received support from two part-time development workers from North Uist Development Company (NUDC), funded through HIE’s Community Account Management programme.

‘We are very grateful to the staff at the Community Right to Buy branch in Edinburgh for the support they unstintingly gave to the NUDC local develoment officers, who have been assisting us with these matters,’ said Mr Harding.

The economic viability of the project lies in the provision of student accommodation in Lochmaddy to enable Lews Castle College, through Taigh Chearsabhagh, to offer the full four-year Fine Arts degree, which it is currently unable to do, due to lack of accommodation and teaching space in the village.

The hospital redevelopment is expected to be a project costing more than £3 million, creating employment and bringing up to 60 new people to the island, adding to the economic viability of the area and helping combat depopulation.

