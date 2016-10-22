 
  »

Oban centre wins innovation award

on October 22nd, 2016
Gordon McNab with the Rural Innovators award.

OBAN’S Rockfield Centre won a Rural Parliament Award after winning nearly half the votes cast in a national poll.
On the centre’s behalf, chairman of Oban Communities Trust Gordon McNab received this year’s Rural Innovators Award for Land, as an example of exciting rural innovation, at a presentation in Brechin.
Oban Communities Trust completed the community purchase of the building in less than a year and activities are already breathing life into the community huts and the B-listed building.
The main aim of the Rockfield Centre is to create a cultural ‘hub’ to celebrate art, culture, history and heritage and to embrace education, enterprise and community well-being.
The Scottish Rural Parliament’s national co-ordinator Emma Cooper said: ‘The Rockfield Centre is a great example of rural innovation in the land field. This project received almost 50 per cent of votes in the public poll.’
Gordon McNab said: ‘We are so delighted to have won this award which gives us national recognition.
‘This is a hugely innovative project driven for and by the community and gaining this award illustrates how much public support there is for the Rockfield Centre.’

