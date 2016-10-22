«  
  »

Staff gunge boss for charity

on October 22nd, 2016
Co-op staff gunge Neil Cameron for charity.

Co-op staff gunge Neil Cameron for charity.

A BALLACHULISH shop manager put himself forward for a soaking to help homeless people.
Neil Cameron, who has run the Co-op since it opened in 2014, gave his colleagues an incentive to help boost the fundraising effort.
The 31-year-old from Upper Achintore, Fort William, told The Oban Times: ‘I said to the team if they could raise £500 I would let them gunge me.
‘After working for me for two-and-a-half years, they didn’t need to be asked twice.
‘They set out a table and raised £528. The Red Cross is this year’s chosen charity and the money
from this event takes our shop up to about £3,000.’
So on a cold October Sunday morning the team, armed with buckets filled with a colourful looking mixture, gathered to gunge their boss who was then drenched in cold water by a dumper.
Neil said: ‘I think it was flour, lots of water and food colouring to make it look even worse. It got everywhere.
‘I’m not sure I enjoyed it, but the team did. The water helped get most of it off but it was freezing. I needed it though to get all that rubbish off.’
Neil and his colleagues will continue to support the Red Cross throughout the year. Anyone wishing to contribute to the charity can do so via collection buckets in the shop.

Fort William    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts