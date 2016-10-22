Hot spell for Argyll tourism Police outline strategic priorities » Staff gunge boss for charity A BALLACHULISH shop manager put himself forward for a soaking to help homeless people.

Neil Cameron, who has run the Co-op since it opened in 2014, gave his colleagues an incentive to help boost the fundraising effort.

The 31-year-old from Upper Achintore, Fort William, told The Oban Times: ‘I said to the team if they could raise £500 I would let them gunge me.

‘After working for me for two-and-a-half years, they didn’t need to be asked twice.

‘They set out a table and raised £528. The Red Cross is this year’s chosen charity and the money

from this event takes our shop up to about £3,000.’

So on a cold October Sunday morning the team, armed with buckets filled with a colourful looking mixture, gathered to gunge their boss who was then drenched in cold water by a dumper.

Neil said: ‘I think it was flour, lots of water and food colouring to make it look even worse. It got everywhere.

‘I’m not sure I enjoyed it, but the team did. The water helped get most of it off but it was freezing. I needed it though to get all that rubbish off.’

