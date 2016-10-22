Oban centre wins innovation award Hot spell for Argyll tourism » Permalink AFTER battling a debilitating condition for almost 20 years Frances O’Connell has spoken of the ‘miracle’ which allowed her to walk again.

With her story of unwavering strength and determination, Frances has touched the hearts of everyone around her.

Frances, 47, from Caol, was diagnosed with MS in 1997, but in the last five years her condition worsened to the point she could no longer walk without a struggle.

‘I led a fit and healthy life up until five years ago when I started deteriorating, and in the last two years I got rapidly worse,’ said Frances.

Frances, who works at the Gaelic nursery in Caol said: ‘I had to go down to working three days a week. I struggled with my mobility and my concentration – it affected everything.

But in January, Frances and husband Stewart saw a BBC Panorama programme about Hematopoietic Stem Cell Treatment (HSCT), a groundbreaking stem cell surgery in Mexico which aims to stop MS in its tracks.

Frances told The Oban Times: ‘I had never heard of HSCT and I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard people talking about it on the programme.

‘For years I had been waiting to hear about a breakthrough and I just couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

‘As soon as I watched the programme I knew I was going to go to Mexico.

‘I just had this feeling, like this is going to work for me. Husband Stewart added: ‘As soon as the programme ended Frances just said, I want that for Christmas. So I talked with my daughter and son and said we are going to get this for your mum.’

Frances’ family and friends went on raise £28,343.81 in just eight months.

Stewart said: ‘We set up a Justgiving page, made a list of stuff we could do to fundraise and made a committee with our friends and family. It just snowballed from there – we ate, drank and slept HSCT, it took over our whole life.

‘The community, family, friends, neighbours, everyone just came together to support us it was tremendous.’

With the treatment costing £43,143 and a waiting list of up to two years, Frances decided to go on the cancellation list.

‘We went on the cancellation list in June when we had about £24,000 raised and decided to come up with the rest of the amount ourselves.

‘We just had to wait on an email to say there had been a cancellation and that came on August 9.

‘Five weeks later I started my treatment. It was all a bit of a blur.’

Frances compared the treatment to ‘rebooting a computer’.

‘I went in, they took out all the good stem cells, put me through chemotherapy to kill all the bad MS ones, and put the good ones back in – it’s gruelling and it’s not for the faint hearted.

‘I have been reset. I am like a new baby and I’ll need all my first injections again because I have a new immune system.

‘Going in I was anxious. The unknown scares everyone; people associate chemo with cancer and death but I just went in thinking chemo is my friend – I need chemo, it will help me.

‘There were a few days I really wasn’t well but the good days outshone the bad ones.

‘The messages of support we received when we were in Mexico were what kept us going – it was indescribable.

‘I just cannot believe the kindness and generosity of people, and I will never be able to thank them all.’

Frances spoke of the ‘sheer delight’ she felt when the doctors told her the treatment had worked.

‘The treatment has halted the MS in its tracks so I shouldn’t deteriorate any further because there are no more MS stem cells in my body.

‘It’s going to be six months to two years before I see the full benefits of the treatment but I am already seeing small changes after only a week of being home.’

For the first time in two years, Frances walked dog Ebbie this week. ‘It was like a miracle,’ she said.

Stewart said: ‘No words can describe what it felt like to see France walk the dog again. I see the good days and the bad ones, so to see her take this step is incredible.’

Now Frances hopes she can help others with MS who have questions about her treatment. She said: ‘I’ll always have MS but if my story can help just one person, a person who is trying to find out about HSCT, then this was all worthwhile.’

