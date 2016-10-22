Staff gunge boss for charity » Hot spell for Argyll tourism ARGYLL and the Isles Tourism Co-operative (AITC) has welcomed the news that attractions across the region have seen a substantial increase in tourism footfall during July and August.

The figures, issued by the Moffat Centre in Glasgow, are the results of the contributions from 592 tourist attractions across Scotland.

They show that in July Scotland’s visitor attractions had an increase of 6.6 per cent, while in Argyll and Bute this was a whopping 12.8 per cent rise. In August, the Scottish increase was 3.4 per cent, compared with the rise in Argyll and Bute, which at 8.9 per cent, was more than twice the national average.

AITC director Calum Ross said: ‘This is extremely encouraging news for tourism businesses in the Argyll and the Isles region. These statistics are another endorsement of the continuing strength of the industry and the product which we have to offer. The figures for our attractions come hot on the heels of last week’s announcement of the finalists in the Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards, where Argyll and the Isles businesses took more than 30 per cent of the shortlisted places.

‘We work extremely hard at making sure our visitors have the best possible experience when they visit Argyll and the Isles, and receiving this confirmation is a fantastic indicator that we are on the right track.’

Jane Young, manager of Inveraray Castle, added: ‘We are absolutely delighted with the number of visitors choosing to visit Inveraray Castle this season, which is a large increase on last year’s figures. It is very encouraging to see the tourists have come from far and wide, a majority from overseas as well as from the domestic market.’ Share this: LinkedIn

