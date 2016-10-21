Police road campaign nets 70 offenders

A MAN has been detained after a week-long truck and bus campaign by police in the Highlands.

During the national campaign, from October 10 to 14, police noted 70 offences and detained a man wanted for bogus workman crimes.

Mobile and static checks were carried out by officers on the A87 at the Skye Bridge, the A82 and A830 at Fort William, and the A9 at Brora and Dalwhinnie.

A combination of 128 light commercial, large goods vehicles and buses were stopped during the campaign.

Offences detected by police were 51 tachograph and drivers’ hours offences, insecure loads, carriage of dangerous goods, and tyre defects, seatbelt and speeding offences.

One commercial vehicle was discovered using red diesel and 10 were removed from the road ‘due to serious mechanical defects’. Police also found two people in possession of drugs.

Highland Trunk Road Patrol Group Inspector Neil Lumsden said: ‘The results highlight the importance of these checks. Communities in the Highlands continue to prioritise road safety as one of their main concerns.

‘Our main priorities in road policing are to reduce road casualties and reduce road crime by denying criminals use of the road – and this operation has certainly done that.

‘Following three deaths on Highland roads last year involving large goods vehicles, I have increased our activity in this area to ensure commercial drivers are complying with drivers’ hours regulations and vehicles are in a roadworthy condition.’