Opinion: Martin Laing praises the new-look Oban town centre

Oban town centre is looking fantastic

IT HAS seemed at times as if the improvement works in Oban town centre were to be never-ending.

There have been considerable frustrations for businesses, residents and visitors as the effort continued right through the summer season.

I don’t want to tempt fate but the final touches appear to have been made with the installation of new public benches along both sides of George Street and facing out over the bay.

The weather might not be ideal at this time of year for sitting out and admiring the view but these seats will come into their own when the conditions allow.

Indeed, the works that have taken place have made a significant difference to the town, which is looking absolutely marvellous.

It has been a long and expensive process but now it’s done, I think it will prove to have been well worth it.

Tourists missed the bus for common sense

There was a story that made the national news last week – including being discussed on BBC Radio 2’s Jeremy Vine Show – that had my blood boiling.

Derek and Julia Limbert, from Sutton Coldfield in the English Midlands, described a five-day coach tour of the West Highlands as a ‘disaster trip’ and they demanded – and were given – a full refund of their total cost of £699.

The reason? They had to spend too much time on their coach.

The couple bleated that it took too long to travel from their home to Oban.

They also moaned that a day trip from Oban to the Kyles of Lochalsh and Portree took too long because the bus crawled around twisty rural roads.

Are they for real?

Even the most cursory glance by anyone with a modicum of sense would show the geography of the West Highlands. How could a day trip by bus from Oban to Skye take anything other than many hours?

Mr Limbert, 74, a retired school teacher, lamented: ‘It was a disaster from start to finish.

‘We had paid for a tour of Scotland but what we got was a tour of the inside of a coach.

‘I would have seen more of the Scottish Highlands if I’d stayed at home and looked the places up on the internet.’

In fairness, the couple’s ire was directed at the holiday company in particular. But many of those who responded to the Vine show’s phone-in had little sympathy, suggesting that a bit of reality should have kicked in. The Limberts should have realised the nature of the area their coach was to travel around.

The vast majority of visitors to our wonderful part of the world sing its praises, overwhelmed by the stunning scenery and astoundingly warm welcome they receive in the Highlands and Islands.

Our hospitality sector is renowned for its excellence and few areas anywhere in the world compete for outstanding natural beauty and kenspeckle towns and villages.

If Mr and Mrs Limbert want to try visiting again – perhaps under their own steam instead of aboard a coach – I’m sure they’ll be forced to revise their view.

Footpath needs repair work done urgently

The footpath that links Longsdale Road with Benvoullin Road in Oban is much used by people walking between the town and the residential areas nearby, including Hazeldean Crescent.

But the path, through the trees behind the Atlantis Sport and Leisure Centre, is extremely poorly lit with several of the lamps along its way not working.Now that it is becoming darker with the onset of autumn, this is proving to be hazardous.

The path has a steep drop-off and the fencing is broken down or non-existent in places.

This route is also used by many children and people pushing buggies but it is dangerous. Can someone in authority please act to fix the lights and fencing before there’s an accident and people are injured?

