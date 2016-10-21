Opinion: Martin Laing praises the new-look Oban town centre » New high school is ahead of schedule WORK on the new Oban High School is progressing well with a lift shaft and paths leading to the games pitches already in place ahead of time.

The school is due to be finished by February 2018, with children moving in the following month and external works taking the final year to complete.

Morrison Construction, which

is building the multi-million-pound school, has agreed to deliver a number of benefits and opportunities to the community, including employment opportunities, apprenticeships, work placements, curriculum support and visits to the site for pupils. Share this: LinkedIn

